Garvanza chic modern oasis

Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Garvanza, this Mid-Century beauty offers an exceptional living experience.
Across the threshold to a bright living-dining space. Solid oak flooring throughout, clear-coated to complement its natural warmth, and acoustic oak panels, are just the beginning of the thoughtful details in this home.
The kitchen, and two bathrooms, have been meticulously decked with imported Ivy Hill Spanish tiles, creating an atmosphere of modern sophistication and traditional charm, along with the Calacatta gold quartz countertops lending an air of luxury.
The kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line Cafe appliances, including a wine-beverage refrigerator and soft-close cabinets, offers both chic design and functionality for any culinary enthusiast.
The bedrooms are bright and spacious, all with thoughtful lighting choices. The primary bedroom, boasting a luxe en suite bathroom, complete with views of the backyard.
Situated on a peaceful non-through street, this residence provides a hard-to-find sense of serenity and privacy.
The all-new Nitrogen gas dual-pane, easy-open windows ensure energy efficiency and a quiet ambiance.
Worries of the outside world melt away upon entering the backyard, a secluded oasis, providing countless moments of unwinding and basking in the lush surroundings. The yard is ample, sited on two levels, and considerately landscaped with drought-tolerant and native plant choices.
Enhancing the home's overall aesthetic are the IPE wood siding and front railing.
This true gem of a Garvanza Mid-Century seamlessly blends refinement with modern amenities, in an undeniably tranquil setting.
Eagle Rock and Old Town Pasadena, a stone’s throw away! Don’t miss this unique opportunity to own a home that offers it all!