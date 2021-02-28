Get Ready to Vote: Here's your chance to have an impact on Silver Lake

The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Election is fast-approaching and there is no better way for Silver Lake stakeholders to make an impact in their neighborhood. In neighborhoods across our great city, these councils bring City Hall right to your doorstep. They carry your voices directly to decision makers in government and no one knows an area’s needs, priorities, and challenges better than somebody who’s living on the block that needs the help.
The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Election is April 6th.
If you live, work, own property, or are part of a community organization, and are 16 years or older — YOU CAN VOTE!
This year’s election will be entirely vote-by-mail and you may request your ballot until March 30th, 2021 here.
For more information, please visit www.slnc2021.wordpress.com or email us at elections@silverlakenc.org
