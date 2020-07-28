Get The Lifestyle: Chic And Sleek In Atwater Village

3548 La Clede Ave. | Atwater Village
$1,195,000 | 3 beds 3 baths | More Info
This home is just plain cool.
It's situated in the heart of it all with 1959 square feet of living space and three outdoor areas including a mountain view patio, a balcony, and a ground level yard with a desert vibe.
Its minimalist design with tall walls, many windows and gallery of vistas is a combination of serenity and urban life, steps away from restaurants, shops and bars.
In addition to boasting three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a living room, a dining room and an open concept kitchen with a 14 foot long island, you can rely on the spaciousness and generous square footage to satisfy the need for a home office or art studio.
It's LEED platinum certified and ready for solar.
A fabulous spot to entertain and enjoy life in Atwater.
Come see for yourself.
