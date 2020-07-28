sponsored
Presented by Teresa Ruelas

Get The Lifestyle: Chic And Sleek In Atwater Village

A fabulous spot to entertain and enjoy life in Atwater.

La clede interior

3548 La Clede Ave. | Atwater Village

$1,195,000 | 3 beds 3 baths | More Info

This home is just plain cool.

It's situated in the heart of it all with 1959 square feet of living space and three outdoor areas including a mountain view patio, a balcony, and a ground level yard with a desert vibe.

Its minimalist design with tall walls, many windows and gallery of vistas is a combination of serenity and urban life, steps away from restaurants, shops and bars.

In addition to boasting three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a living room, a dining room and an open concept kitchen with a 14 foot long island, you can rely on the spaciousness and generous square footage to satisfy the need for a home office or art studio.

It's LEED platinum certified and ready for solar.

Come see for yourself.

Teresa Ruelas

3548 La Clede Ave Social Media Edit from 360 Listing on Vimeo.

GET THE LIFESTYLE; CHIC AND SLEEK IN ATWATER VILLAGE image 1
GET THE LIFESTYLE; CHIC AND SLEEK IN ATWATER VILLAGE image 2

