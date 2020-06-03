Glasell Park Hillside Retreat

$919,000 | 4 Beds 3.5 Baths | More

What will inspire your signature housewarming cocktail in this dreamy, multi-story Glassell Park hillside retreat?

Will it be a crisp Champagne Blend celebrating the clean contemporary lines, light-filled spaces & welcoming balconies? Or will it feature a splash of Tequila as a nod to the wrought iron railings & warm light that grace the spaces from top to bottom?

Your guests will gather around the inviting design of the stainless & quartz kitchen, chat in the cozy breakfast nook or take in the inspiring views from the balconies. When you’ve waved goodbye to your last guest, you’re ready for the soaking-tub in the lush master suite with dreamy canyon views

The 3 lower level bedrooms make this a truly flexible home with room for kids, home office, or visiting grandparents.

Rounding out this perfect package is abundant storage, recessed lighting, dual pane windows & doors, and the ease of a double attached garage.

And fresh paint means just move in & enjoy!

With Lemon Poppy, Habitat, Verdugo Bar & the convenience of Eagle Rock handy, it’s time to toast to all the pleasures of your new home! (Ask us about the secret stairs.)

Presented By Edith Reyna/Compass

Liz Johnson/Compass

323 252 2445

edith.reyna@compass.com

CalBRE 01187571 & CalBRE 00803070