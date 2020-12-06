Glassell Park 3/2 Traditional

3940 Barryknoll Dr | Glassell Park
$940,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Welcome home to the warmth, quality, and period detail of this 1941 treasure.
Stroll up the ample tree-shaded front yard, and you know that this just might be the one you've been waiting for, a home rich with detail & ready to be the setting for your own happy future.
Wood floors gleam, ample windows flood the house with warm light, and the step back ceilings add to the great detail here. Whip up your favs in the bright, friendly kitchen with original cabinets, sunny corner windows & good elbow room, and then head to the adjacent dining room or out to the big, grassy yard for an at-home picnic.
The 3 bedrooms are tucked off a quiet hall and share a full bath with sweet 40s built-ins & a 3/4 bath that also offers handy access to the laundry room and out to the yard. The detached garage provides the storage & studio potential of your dreams.... it's all here, come make this your home sweet home.
