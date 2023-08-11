sponsored Presented by L34Group Glassell Park Contemporary Bungalow Indoor-outdoor flow, pure Southern California living Aug 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3718 Cazador St | Glassell ParkIn the hills of Glassell Park, in the heart of summer, life finds its rhythm in this sunny-shiny bungalow.At the top of a knoll, this joyful abode awaits beyond the gate, its porch wide and welcoming.Indoor-outdoor flow, pure southern California living. As the sun dips low, the dog days find solace in the evening’s cool breeze, sipping that somethin’ and catching up on the latest.Inside, the refreshing chill mingles with the warmth of the wide-planked flooring in an open layout.Morning’s light dapples in the living room.• Find out more about this home Culinary delights take shape in the chic yet functional “Test Kitchen,” while the spirited crew engages in a friendly Wordle competition in the dining area.The sunlit primary, located off the living space, has an ensuite, full bath, and double glass doors open to the backyard.Two more bedrooms share a full bathroom complete with a timeless clawfoot tub.Stepping out through the backdoor, the deck sets the stage for gatherings in the expansive and secluded backyard-a blank canvas with endless possibilities.Street-side garage finishes off this home that’s a bit of nostalgia and an abundance of charm.Open HousesSat Aug 12, 2pm-5pmSun Aug 13, 2pm-5pm TACOS SERVEDTue Aug 15, 11am-2pmThu, Aug 17, 5pm-7pmSat Aug 19, 2pm-5pmSun Aug 20, 2 pm-5pmDeirdre Salomone, Realtor®L34 Group, Maisonrec 323.788.1674 | deirdre@L34group.comCalBRE #01325829 This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34 Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Real Estate House For Sale