Presented by Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Glassell Park Updated Craftsman

A 1921 beauty with contemporary flair

2784 Estara Ave | Glassell Park

$1,125,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More

Come see what happens when a modern magic wand blends Craftsman bones with contemporary flair to create this inviting & light-filled 1921 beauty.

The open-concept common areas showcase warm wood floors, abundant restored windows & a classic built-in dining room buffet & merges them with a perfect modern kitchen showcasing quartz counters, upscale appliances, farmhouse sink & easy access to a half bath, back porch deck, and the endless possibilities of this huge lot…turn the garage into a studio? Add an ADU? A pool? Your own orchard?

You can muse on all of this as you relax in the expansive living room, cozy reading nook, or slip away to a lux master suite. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms with treetop views, an additional bath, and a laundry room. And you’ll be delighted to know that this almost 100-year-old beauty comes with updated electrical, plumbing, and central air & heat…what a fabulous blend of everything you’re hoping to find.

Presented by

Edith Reyna

Liz Johnson

