Gorgeous Home in NELA RiverPark Community

2581 Arvia Street #10 | Cypress Park
$799,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Nestled between Highland Park & DTLA is this impeccably well-maintained newer construction home in Cypress Park. Large windows and high ceilings flood this gorgeous home w/ abundant natural light.
First floor has large bedroom with en-suite, private patio and separate entrance -- perfect for a guest room/home office. Upstairs is an open-concept floor plan with living room, dining, kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and breakfast nook. Great for entertaining! Top floor has master with walk-in closet and en-suite with double vanities and over-sized soaking tub. Second bedroom makes a great secondary master.
This is an energy efficient home with tankless water heater and dual pane windows, attached 2 car-garage with direct access, and views of Mt. Washington. Located next to Rio de Los Angeles State Park and Frogtown foot bridge. Live in a wonderful community where you know your neighbors and enjoy an annual block party. Easy commute to DTLA.
Presented By
- Tira Franco
- tira.franco@compass.com
- 323.577.4663
- DRE #01499662
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Compass.