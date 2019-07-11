Gorgeous Spanish circa 1928 with incredible views in prime Silver Lake

Thoughtfully updated to combine period charm with today's modern amenities, this 2-story 3-bedroom/4-bath home features a flexible floor plan with an ideal amount of space.

Lush landscaping greets you as you enter into the light-filled living room which flows directly onto the expansive deck.

The stunning west-facing views include city lights and sunsets that stretch to the Pacific Ocean.

Open House Sunday, July 14 2pm - 5pm

Highlights 3 bed / 4 bath

2,500 Sq Ft, 5,987 Sq Ft Lot

Price: $1,895,000

Property Website

Upstairs is the kitchen and dining area along with a bedroom, bathroom and master suite with en suite full bath. Downstairs is an office area, den, laundry and third bedroom with its own en suite bath.

The outdoor space continues off the den with a maturely hedged and private backyard garden.

Additional features include direct access garage, multi- zone HVAC, smart systems and more.

Located on a quiet street in the heart of Silver Lake close to Sunset Junction, the Silver Lake reservoir and many shops, restaurants and nightlife.

Presented by Rob Kallick, Take Sunset Team 323-775-6305

rob@takesunset.com

DRE# 01871966

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team