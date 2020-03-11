Got Guests? Suite! Live Work Luxury in Atwater Village

Atwater Union
Expecting company?
These h-u-g-e guest suites at Atwater Union are flooded in natural light thanks to abundant, smartly-placed skylights and dual-glazed low-E windows.
The pampering continues with oodles of closet storage, climate control on each floor (via our free app) and a luxurious full bathroom of quartz, natural stone and Kohler finishes.
Let your guests wrap up some last minute work emails (thank you Cat6 cable) before meeting up on the sprawling rooftop deck for some twilight tippling and breathtaking views over Atwater Village, Griffith Park and beyond.
Warning, with offerings this good, your guests may never want to leave.
Pssst: Save the Date for our official Grand Opening on Saturday March 28. And yes, you can bring guests ;)
OPEN HOUSE PRE-SALE THIS WEEKEND (off market)
- Saturday + Sunday Noon - 3PM
- E: hello@atwaterunion.com
- T: 323 663 3188
