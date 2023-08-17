Grand Spanish in Arroyo Seco Highland Park

Nestled in Highland Park's historic Arroyo Seco, this Spanish-style residence offers a glimpse into a bygone era, with a two-story layout and tiered gardens adorned by lush fruit trees: grapefruit, plum, pomegranate, peach, guava, olive, mandarin, papaya, lime, as well as grape vines, blackberry bush, tomatoes, peppers and a chicken coop, all creating a tranquil sanctuary.
Spanning 2,218 square feet inside, a harmonious blend of vintage charm and modern conveniences, highlighted by the coved ceiling in the living room, tray ceiling in the dining room, and built-in nooks.
The spacious cook's kitchen, featuring subway tiling, opens onto the dining room perfect for hosting sizable soirées.
Three bedrooms (one with outside access, one with sunroom) and one bathroom upstairs, and one bedroom (also with outside access), one bathroom downstairs. Natural light throughout filters through well-placed windows, creating an inviting ambiance.
The property's focal point is its tiered gardens, adorned with Arroyo River rock walls and its meandering landscape, waiting for the story to be completed. Numerous secluded spots offer ideal areas for reading that juicy novel, crafting with your besties, or simply basking in the golden sun, convening with the visiting birds. The garage is finished, making it the perfect spot for a studio work space.
The Arroyo is renowned for its artistic ambiance, diverse community, and easy access to parks, bike paths, local boutiques, eateries, South Pasadena, and the 110 Freeway.
More than just a home, this sanctuary is an opportunity to own a piece of Highland Park's storied history and to add your special touches. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in this timeless neighborhood at 201 S Avenue 63.
The title report shows three bedrooms, and one bathroom at 2,218 sqft. Buyers to do their own due diligence in regards to room count and square footage.