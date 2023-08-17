 Skip to main content
Grand Spanish in Arroyo Seco Highland Park

A harmonious blend of vintage charm and modern conveniences

Front of two story home 201 S Avenue 63

201 S Avenue 63 | Highland Park

Nestled in Highland Park's historic Arroyo Seco, this Spanish-style residence offers a glimpse into a bygone era, with a two-story layout and tiered gardens adorned by lush fruit trees: grapefruit, plum, pomegranate, peach, guava, olive, mandarin, papaya, lime, as well as grape vines, blackberry bush, tomatoes, peppers and a chicken coop, all creating a tranquil sanctuary.

Fireplace, coffee table, sofa and window in living room 201 S Avenue 63
Kitchen cabinets and counters in kitchen 201 S Avenue 63
Bed, cabinet and window in bedroom 201 S Avenue 63
Bathtub under windows and sink in bathroom 201 S Avenue 63

