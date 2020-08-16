You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Victoria Munoz at Keller Williams

Hard work, consistency and patience paid off to put this El Sereno home in escrow

Professional real estate assistance in Northeast LA

gambier_screenshot_3.jpg

4961 Gambier Street | El Sereno

$699,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More

Victoria Munoz is a Keller Williams agent serving Northeast LA

Congratulations to the sellers and buyers on this El Sereno home now in escrow.

Following the current COVID-19 guidelines set up some challenges for homebuyers to view my listed property. It was on an appointment only basis, time was of the essence.

But with interest rates at an all time low, the home buyers took advantage of the perfect opportunity.

If you are looking to sell or buy a home in Northeast L.A., my team and I are ready to help. I’m a native with deep roots in El Sereno, born and raised. I specialize in real estate throughout the Northeast Los Angeles

Call on me for professional real estate assistance for properties in El Sereno, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Rose Hills, Montecito Park, and those communities in between.

Proudly Serving the Neighborhoods I Know and Love,

-- Victoria Munoz

Contact

gambier_street_ariel_shot.jpg
gambier_screenshot_2.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Keller Williams

Tags

Recommended for you