Here comes the sun at Atwater Union: live work luxury in Atwater Village

How did the solar panel feel when it was finally installed? Amped!!

And so are we, excitedly watching swathes of sexy solar panels being airlifted onto the roof tops at Atwater Union, our new architecturally-designed community in the heart of Atwater Village.

Solar panels reduce our carbon footprint and help us contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future. But solar energy is also a valuable investment, lowering energy bills, and and increasing the value of your home.

Solar comes installed in half of our homes in Floor Plans B, C & D (as our Floor Plan A homes roof decks are completely devoted to outdoor living space).

All homes offer breathtaking sunsets and views over Atwater Village, Griffith Park and all garages are prepped for electric vehicles.

Natural light pours into the open-plan living + dining thanks to smartly-placed skylights and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, doors and walls - all double-glazed for climate comfort and sound.

Luxurious full bathrooms offer quartz, natural stone and Kohler finishes. Gourmet kitchens with premium Bertazzoni + Frigidaire appliances, quartz counter tops with bookmatched seams, under-mount lighting and soft-closing kitchen cabinetry.

Smart Tech touches include climate control on each floor, hard-wired video doorbells, in-floor power and lightning-fast Cat6 ethernet cable.

The River Catz mosaic mural in the paved community mews welcomes you home.

Artisanal Atwater Village is at your doorstep - a croissant’s throw from Proof Bakery, Hail Mary, All’Acqua, Dune, Bon Vivant, Momed and the famed Sunday’s Farmers Markets.

Come see for yourself. Two staged model homes one each of Floor Plan A (3543 Casitas Ave for $1.199M) and Plan B (3559 Casitas Ave at $1.249M). Tours now available both in person (with safe showings protocol) and virtually via options on our website including:

Come see for yourself. Tours now available both in person (with safe showings protocol) and virtually via options on our website including:

• Photo Galleries: https://bit.ly/2zWUvh5

• VR Tours: https://bit.ly/2LGBQJb

• Narrated Videos: https://bit.ly/2LLmGSM

• Floor Plans: https://bit.ly/2ZkbJjp

CONTACT US

E: hello@atwaterunion.com

T: 323 663 3188

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Atwater Union