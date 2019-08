Hillside gem in beautiful Montecito Heights surrounded by rolling hills, native California Oaks and pretty Walnut trees.

Open House



Property Highlights 4 bedrooms/1.75 baths

$735,000

Property Website

Come explore this wonderful neighborhood only a few miles from downtown LA with its world class dining and entertainment.

Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath home with large rooftop patio deck - an additional 395 sq ft – and a perfect spot for entertaining!

Hang out under the stars on warm summer nights or BBQ with friends and family.