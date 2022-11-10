Highland Park California Bungalow

Autumn is here, and the sky is on show, with lit crimson sunsets, no better place to grab a sweater and take it all in than from the large front porch of this modern bungalow, perched above the street, a prime vantage point.
Inside, an open-area floor plan, surrounded by windows, taking in the surrounding hillside. The home’s layout is ideal for entertaining as well as day-to-day life.
This chic home has been remodeled from head to toe with quality and taste down to the laundry room with a custom-fit Miele washer and dryer.
The first bedroom leads onto the thoughtfully designed Jack and Jill bathroom with its skylight over the tiled bath-shower, tile floor, and Tushy spa toilet. The second bedroom, with another skylight and two sizable closets, leads onto the primary/ third bedroom, with its custom-built closet and private access to the back outdoor living areas.
Outside, limitless ways to enjoy the back patio, deck, hot tub, and gas-lined fire pit. The indoor dining area opens fully onto the back patio for a perfect flow of effortless entertaining.
And there’s more! A lower-level bonus space and half bath with a separate entrance, prime for a home office, gym, or creative space. Fully paid solar panels, a newer sewer line, copper plumbing, detached garage with an EV charger, and loft space for extra storage round out the property.
Located on a wonderful Highland Park street, neighboring Eagle Rock and Pasadena. This sweet corner lot cottage has been much-loved and waiting to for its new people.