Highland Park Craftsman Bungalow & Separate Unit

6172 St Albans Street | Highland Park
$1,050,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Once upon a time in Highland Park an opportunity comes along to own an exquisite Craftsman Bungalow, circa 1924, with a separate income producing unit.
The main house is full of vintage charm featuring light filled spaces with 2 bedrooms, a remodeled bath and gorgeous floors. The elegant living room displays barrel ceilings, a vintage front door and original windows that look out onto an enclosed garden. The dining room is the center of the house, with French doors that open up to a balcony with views. The spacious kitchen has rare marble Rainforest countertops, plenty of storage and an enclosed sun porch.
The Tree House like guest unit came in 1947 and is traditional in style, featuring 1 bedroom, 1 bath, an eat in kitchen, a large living room and wood floors. Additionally, there is a separate creative space (back unit). The front and rear yard are fenced and have been professionally landscaped over the span of the last 15+ years.
Enjoy the classic Craftsman front porch, the rear deck or the garden, which offer versatility for lounging and gardening. There are 2 garages, additional parking for several cars and a stand up basement. So close, but yet so removed from everything that is happening in NELA.
Robert Carey
- DRE#:01351849
- 213-247-1265
- robert.carey@compass.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Robert Carey