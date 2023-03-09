 Skip to main content
sponsored
Presented by L34Group

Highland Park Craftsman Compound w/ ADU in HPOZ

This graceful home is a nod to the past combined with all desirable modern amenities.

Wood fence, walkway and front exterior of 5606 Irvington Place

5606 Irvington Place | Highland Park

Been scouting for a home with that certain je ne sais quoi?  A place that makes you yearn to race home after a long day? Look no further ... This 1909 Belle of a California Craftsman, with a stunner ADU, is located in the heart of Highland Park’s HPOZ.

Sofa and rug in living room 5606 Irvington Place
Cabinets, counter, stove in kitchen in 5606 Irvington Place
Ceiling fan over bed in bedroom 5606 Irvington Place
Toilet, bathtub and cabinet in bathroom in 5606 Irvington Place
Bed and desk in bedroom in 5606 Irvington Place
Deck, backyard at 5606 Irvington Place

An error occurred