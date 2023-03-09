Highland Park Craftsman Compound w/ ADU in HPOZ

Been scouting for a home with that certain je ne sais quoi? A place that makes you yearn to race home after a long day? Look no further ... This 1909 Belle of a California Craftsman, with a stunner ADU, is located in the heart of Highland Park’s HPOZ.
The sunshine-y main residence has been freshly and fully remodeled whilst keeping all of the unique reflections of period detailing: bench window seating, coffered ceiling, original lead glass patterned windows, and that parlor-style bathroom with clawfoot tub and custom tiling, along with central HVAC.
The gourmet kitchen is truly luxe, with waterfall quartz countertops, stainless appliances, wine refrigerator, farmhouse sink, and pendant lighting, an ideal layout and space to move about while whipping up delicacies for gathering or relaxing.
Conveniently located off the kitchen is a roomy laundry area.
The spacious, light-drenched ensuite primary, with a walk-in closet and French doors, opens to a lounging deck and a tranquil flat backyard. Two more well-sized bedrooms, including one with French doors opening onto the large front porch, complete the main residence.
This graceful home is a nod to the past combined with all desirable modern amenities.
The ADU (separate address: 5604 Irvington Pl) studio, with stylish kitchen and bath, provides a variety of uses, from rental income to an in-law suite to a home office or gym. All are fully gated and very private, with plenty of secure off-street parking.
Within proximity to many favorites and just a scamper away from the eateries and entertainment of York and Fig.