Highland Park Craftsman

5621 Irvington Pl | Highland Park
$989,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Welcome to this 1916 Craftsman located on a quiet street just south of York Ave.
Sitting high off the street in an HPOZ, you will find an open floor-plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, and an expansive bonus attic space with additional bathroom. The converted garage has been double framed greatly increasing sound proofing; perfect for the professional recording engineer, editor, or those just wanting a separate studio, home office or gym.
In addition, there are privacy hedges that allow quiet enjoyment of the backyard and covered patio. Back inside through French doors, the kitchen offers a Merritt Okeef stove & butcher block countertops. Bring home goodies from Highland Park Wine, Cookbook or the many other speciality neighborhood spots and share with friends in the dining or living rooms, backyard or perfect porch.
Welcome home! Listed at $989,000
