Highland Park Hillside w/Bonus ADU

Numerous upgrades and thoughtful touches abound

4905 Baltimore St. | Highland Park

$1,298,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths + Bonus ADU | 2,336 sqft | More

Within the spacious, open-plan lower level are a new kitchen, wood floors, bedroom, bathroom, and vintage Malm fireplace that serves as a focal point for gatherings, all atop a new retrofitted foundation.

Playing with height and light, the windowed staircase leads to two grand bedrooms connected by a balcony and full bath that take in the snow-capped Mt. Angeles and the entire York Valley. A beautifully designed separate suite of approx. 800 sqft, replete with kitchen, bedroom, and bath is the ideal flex space- perhaps as a luxurious studio or office space, perhaps as an income-drawing ADU.

A sizable outdoor space filled with fig and pomegranate trees invites hang-outs and hammock time. Numerous upgrades and thoughtful touches abound. All this just a short stroll away from the shops and restaurants of York Avenue, the heart of Highland Park.

Deirdre Salomone

