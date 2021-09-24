Highland Park Hilltop Retreat

1949 Phillips Way | Highland Park
$1,149,000 |4 beds 3 baths | 1,728 sq-ft*
Craving a relaxed lifestyle in a modern home where you can enjoy sweeping vistas from almost every room?
Enviably set on a peaceful cul-de-sac in the hills, you'll feel a million miles away from the stresses of everyday life in the privacy and serene setting of this Los Angeles abode.
Step into the completely remodeled interior to discover a bright and open layout that's ideally crafted for the avid entertainer.
Multiple windows and expansive sliders usher in an abundance of natural light while taking full advantage of stunning views of the lush surroundings.
Gather in the living room where a refined color palette is accentuated by recessed lighting that casts a beautiful glow on the gleaming wood-style flooring cascading underfoot. Seamlessly flow into the dining area and savor meals as you take in the beautiful panorama.
Show off your skills in the open-concept kitchen where an eye-catching tile backsplash accentuates plenty of posh sage cabinetry and open shelving.
Ultimate relaxation awaits you in the primary bedroom suite where you can unwind while looking towards breathtaking views of the hills.
Down below, there's a lower-level suite with a separate entrance and kitchen that can be converted into an additional bedroom for guests, a private office for work-from-home days, or let your imagination run wild.
Sip your favorite beverage as you entertain lucky guests while relishing in the views from the balcony that's conveniently accessible from the main gathering areas. For those who love to garden, terraced plant beds surround the secluded patio in the backyard.
As a premium bonus, you'll be close to dining, shopping, nightlife, parks, and so much more. Grab the chance to experience your own slice of Los Angeles in this amazing habitat where plenty of exciting possibilities await.
* Buyers to do their due diligence in regards to total square footage and actual use of permitted space.
Open House
- Sept 24 Fri 5-7pm
- Sept 25 Sat 1-4pm
- Sept 26 Sun 1-4pm
- Sept 28 Tue 11am-2pm
- Oct 2 Sat 1-4pm
- Oct 3 Sun 1-4pm
Shannon Reed
- L34 Group Partner Agent
- Shannon@L34group.com
- (310) 365-2539
- Admin@L34Group.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group | KWLF