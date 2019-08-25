You are the owner of this article.
Highland Park Home with Views

You'll love lounging or dining on your deck just off the living room -- this has "California living" all over the place

6145_crestwood_way_002mls (1).jpg

6145 Crestwood Way | Highland Park

This unique home offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a finished basement currently fitted out as the ultimate home Tiki bar and hangout space.

You'll love lounging or dining on your deck (with killer views!)  just off the living room -- this has "California living" all over the place.

Two bright bedrooms share a bath on the main level, while the second bath (which is on title) is outside the house off the deck by the kitchen, so your Tiki guests don't have to go through the house to use the facilities.

Located so near Eagle Rock it's in the Eagle Rock High School attendance area (both Annandale Elementary and the Luther Burbank Middle School are moving up on the school rating scale).

Close to Von's and not far from Stoney Point, Little Flower Candy store, and just across the bridge from Old Town Pasadena.

6145_crestwood_way_005mls-001.jpg
6145_crestwood_way_007mls-001.jpg
6145_crestwood_way_008mls-001.jpg
6145_crestwood_way_011mls-001.jpg
6145_crestwood_way_014mls-001.jpg
6145_crestwood_way_016mls-001.jpg
6145_crestwood_way_017mls-001.jpg
6145_crestwood_way_023mls-001.jpg
