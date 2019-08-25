Highland Park Home with Views

This unique home offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a finished basement currently fitted out as the ultimate home Tiki bar and hangout space.

You'll love lounging or dining on your deck (with killer views!) just off the living room -- this has "California living" all over the place.

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 2 baths

$609,000

Property Website

Open House Sunday, August 25, 2-5pm

Tuesday, August 27, 11-2pm

Thursday, August 29, 11-2pm

Sunday, September 1, 2-5pm

Two bright bedrooms share a bath on the main level, while the second bath (which is on title) is outside the house off the deck by the kitchen, so your Tiki guests don't have to go through the house to use the facilities.

Located so near Eagle Rock it's in the Eagle Rock High School attendance area (both Annandale Elementary and the Luther Burbank Middle School are moving up on the school rating scale).

Close to Von's and not far from Stoney Point, Little Flower Candy store, and just across the bridge from Old Town Pasadena.

Presented By Tracy King at Compass Tracy King Team

tracy.king@compass.com

P: 626.827.9795

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy King Team