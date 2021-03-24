Highland Park Home Zoned LARD2

231 South Ave 55 | Highland Park
$850,000 | 3 beds| 2 baths | More
Here is a fabulous opportunity to buy an amazing home in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Los Angeles: Highland Park!
This home has so much to offer with a great location, and an oversized lot that is zoned LARD2-- so many possibilities for a guest house or even more. (Check with the city to explore this.) With a brand new concrete driveway and 2 car garage, this home has retained much of its 1950's charm with vintage diamond windows and upgraded fixtures throughout.
Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, a great kitchen with granite counters and breakfast nook, and amazing outdoor space with views of Debs Regional Park. This massive backyard has orange, lemon, pomegranate and mulberry trees, ample shade and endless opportunities. Large patio doors offer tons of natural light.
This location has a Walk Score of 85 (VERY walkable), a Transit Score of 52 (Highland Park Metro station is 6 blocks away), and a Bike Score of 82. (See walkscore.com) Figueroa is a block and a half away with hip restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops, as well as nearby parks for all kinds of outdoor activities. Homes in this neighborhood are consistently selling with multiple offers over the asking price, and the sellers have priced this beauty to sell. Come make this your dream home today!
Grace Miranda
- 818.570.1255
- DRE#: 01275725
- Keller Williams Realty
- gracemiranda@kw.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Keller Williams Realty