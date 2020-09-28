Highland Park Mid Century with views

1321 N Ave 57 | Highland Park
$899,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | 1089 sq ft | More
Mid-century post and beam architectural home surrounded by lush trees and beautiful landscaping.
Take in the expansive views from the deck or relax on one of the peaceful outdoor areas that include the front patio, side picnic area, or the deck that connects to both bedrooms.
Featuring attractive hardwood floors throughout with wooden flat panel cabinetry, brushed nickel accents, period-inspired lighting fixtures, updated kitchen, and tiled bathrooms.
Systems have been upgraded since 2016 which include the roof, tankless water heater, subpanel, and alarm system. The property also includes a new washing machine, USB built-ins, central AC systems, and a garage.
Contact info:
- Jeremy Tuite
- 213-422-4800
- jeremy.tuite@compass.com
