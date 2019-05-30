Highland Park New Construction — 3BR/3.5BA Modern Craftsman with Stunning Views

5023 Coringa Drive | Highland Park
A rare opportunity to own a newly constructed home from October 2015!
Located on one of the best private streets of Highland Park - walk to York Boulevard and the relaxing Occidental College and Hiking Trail within steps.
The home has expansive 3 bedrooms with En Suites located on the on upper level. The LARGE master provides vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and bathroom with a deep soaking tub. Enjoy the breathtaking views, light and bright interior with skylights, and a quite private street!
The home's interior has custom cabinetry throughout, top quality Hunter Douglas top-down-bottom-up window treatments, high end light fixtures, textured wall papers, designer appliances and brass hardware.
Entertain in your living room with sweeping views and wall to wall windows throughout. The home provides perfect flow leading to your backyard patio with concrete architectural walls.
Enjoy a generous backyard with beautiful views and endless possibilities.