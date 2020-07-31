Highland Park Professors Row Craftsman

4939 Sycamore Terrace | Highland Park
$1,245,000 | 4 Beds | 2 Bath | More
Walk into this 1892 Craftsman treasure and you are surrounded by rich history and timeless architecture lovingly maintained and enhanced with sensitive care, style and grace.
It is the perfect blend of LA history and the way we live now. Designated Cultural Monument 373, this landmark home by Elizabeth Young Gordon, the wife of Occidental College’s Vice President, created this signature home on Professors Row, one of the series of distinctive faculty homes for the first Occidental campus.
Original stone siding, moldings, oak floors, windows & built-in cabinetry surround you throughout. Reaching forward to the way we live now you’ll savor a private study & spacious attic space where creating & working from home means working at home becomes a quiet pleasure.
The welcoming kitchen blends soapstone counters, farmhouse sink & a bright red replica stove ready for gatherings & celebrations. And you are living in a glorious orchard including, Meyer lemon, blood orange, grapefruit, navel orange, fig and loquat trees.
Copper plumbing, updated electrical and central heat & air round out this perfect place for a life well-lived.
And, protected by the Highland Park HPOZ and potential for the Mills Act which could greatly reduce your property taxes. Come home to priceless.
Presented By
- Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
- Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
