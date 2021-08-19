Hillside Retreat in Eagle Rock

1436 Holbrook Street | Eagle Rock
3 Beds | 2 Baths | Offered at $939,000 | More
Tucked away in a desirable Eagle Rock neighborhood, this hillside storybook cottage offers privacy and views for days.
The tiered, professionally landscaped front yard with generous 2-car garage leads to a tranquil retreat where you will enjoy decompressing or entertaining with family and friends. Golden light fills the living room with its coved ceiling, hardwood floors, and seamless transition to the dining area with original built-ins and wainscotting.
French doors open to the spacious primary bedroom with ensuite full bathroom and walk-in closet – a private sanctuary with more exquisite mountain views. Two additional bedrooms, each with separate entrances and connected by French doors, offer flexibility in their use. One of the bedrooms is knotty pine with a cabin-y feel, direct access to a second full bathroom, and French doors leading to the back yard.
The kitchen is a blank canvas awaiting the new owner’s touch! Outside, you’ll find an inviting patio perfect for cozy meals, mature orange, lemon and fig trees, raised garden beds, and an expansive detached deck from which to view breathtakingly magnificent sunsets.
Steps from the hub of eateries, Trader Joe’s, and shopping in Eagle Rock and in the coveted Dahlia Heights elementary school district, this exceptional home awaits the next family who will make it their own.
Open House:
- Saturday, August 21st 2pm-5pm
- Sunday, August 22nd 2pm-5pm
- Offers, due Monday, August 23rd by noon
Deirdre Salomone
- DRE #01383259
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 323.788.1674
- deirdre@L34group.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group | KWLF