Hilltop Bungalow Retreat in Silver Lake

FOR SALE: Perched in the hills above the Silver Lake Reservoir with southerly views of the Echo Park hills and the idyllic palm tree-lined L.A. skyline, this sun-soaked, cabin-like home is in an ideal location.

Located in the back of a quaint cottage complex, this home stands alone, sharing no walls and comes with its own front balcony, covered deck and gated patio.

An open flow with seamless indoor/outdoor access through sliders out to the patio.

Property Highlights $449,000

1 Bed/1 Bath

593 SQ FT

Private balcony and gated patio

Property Website

Open House Tuesday, Nov 19, 11-2PM

Saturday, Nov. 23: 1-4PM

Sunday, Nov. 24: 1-4PM

A block from the reservoir, this home is newly renovated with hickory wood floors, white walls and updated kitchen and bathroom, new windows, new appliances including fridge, stove and washer/dryer.

This is the first unit to be available at this beautifully landscaped and fenced community compound. A coffee and scone run is right down the street at LA Mill, tell them we sent you. Easy street parking.

This is a new TIC community with a small 4-unit HOA in Silver Lake! TIC communities are rapidly emerging in L.A.

For more information on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC. TIC units are a great option for 1st time homeowners or entry-level buyers. Financing available - with as little as 10% down thru Sterling Bank. Contact listing agent more more information.