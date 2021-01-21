Hilltop Cabin with Views in Echo Park

1944 Walcott Way | Echo Park
Originally built in 1921, this airy hilltop cabin is full of warmth and light, upgrades and original character.
The sun-drenched living room feels more like a mid-century treehouse, centered around a vintage stovepipe fireplace and showcasing views of green from every window. The home includes a bonus room, a bonus storage area, and has undergone a host of recent upgrades including brand new HVAC, a 220 amp panel, updated plumbing, and a tastefully remodeled bath.
Outside features a unique assemblage of entertaining moments, ideal for hosting intimate gatherings (as soon as that’s safe again.) The tiered decks are surrounded by lush greenery and water features, with the upper deck offering sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and the city below. 1944 Walcott Way is tucked into the end of a non-through street which limits traffic and provides extra privacy.
