Hilltop Highland Park bungalow with vintage charm

1206 Le Gray Avenue | Highland Park
3 Beds | 1 Bath | Offered at $948,000 | More
Sun filled HP home surrounded by nature is a keeper!
Surrounded by hilltop views, mature trees, and native drought tolerant flora, this bungalow feels like a mountain retreat. The grand pine with a sitting bench in front is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of hot tea and listen to the peaceful ever present bird sounds. The home is a quiet escape from the bustle of Los Angeles…yet it's right up the hill from the heart of Highland Park.
Built in the twenties, this home holds much of its original vintage charm. Inside, honey wood floors set the tone of this warm and liveable space. In the living room, light floods through a western facing picture window and a wood burning brick fireplace adds to the coziness. The front view overlooks the garden and city lights below. Sunsets bathe the home with golden hues every evening of the year.
The kitchen is bright, welcoming and large enough to accommodate a dining area with room to spare. Gentle morning light flows into the generously sized primary bedroom from two large windows that open to the back garden… perfect for enjoying lazy mornings. Two adjacent bedrooms, and a charming vintage pink-tiled bathroom are awaiting its new owner to love and update with care.
Out the kitchen door, is a verdant terraced yard ready to be reimagined. Three separate levels create an amphitheater feel with ample space to garden, eat, and gather friends and family. Architectural plans to expand the house and transition the already existing patio into a dreamy California style indoor-outdoor living space are available for new owners to make a reality. The lower terrace cemented platform is a blank slate, ready for an additional studio or work space to be built. The icing on the cake…paid for solar panels!
Open House
- Sat Mar 19th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun Mar 20th, 2pm-5pm
- Tue Mar 22nd, 11am-2pm
- Thu Mar 24th, 4pm-6pm
- Sat Mar 26th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun Mar 27th, 2pm-5pm
Sasha Darling
- Partner at L34 Group
- KW Capital
- 415-533-5129
- DRE# 02112062
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group | KW Capitol