Hilltop Spanish in Mt. Washington

855 Oneonta Drive | Mount Washington
Tucked among a lush grove of mature trees, this spectacular 1941 Mt. Washington home is truly a rare find.
The Spanish architecture features original details that have been lovingly preserved: pristine wainscoting, gorgeous hardwood floors, a brick hearth fireplace and exposed beamed living room ceiling. The beautifully updated kitchen is a lovely blend of modern convenience, warm earthy style, rich wood cabinetry and rustic views
The downstairs library is wonderfully cozy with built-ins, glass-enclosed bookshelves and a gorgeous fireplace with colorful inlaid stones.
Outside, the large, open, park-like yard includes a built-in barbeque and multiple patio areas, an observation deck, a private meditation bench, a redwood swing set and play tower, along with plenty of room for a pool. The grounds are extensively canopied by numerous trees including oak, Chinese elm, avocado, palm, macadamia and pepper, all situated on a double lot spanning over 15,000 sq. ft. of mostly level land, with lush grounds offering panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains.
