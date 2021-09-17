Historic Airplane Craftsman Home in Pasadena's Garfield Heights

1128 N. Garfield Avenue | Pasadena
$949,000 | 3 Beds 1 Bath |1,286 Sq. Ft.
Welcome to this rare and charming 1913 Airplane Craftsman home in Pasadena's walkable Garfield Heights Landmark District, lovingly maintained in its original condition with all the upgrades needed for modern living.
The spacious front porch invites you into the open floor plan living room/dining area with fireplace. The kitchen overlooks the private backyard and features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook that overlooks the living room area.
The first floor also includes two bedrooms, one currently used as a home office, bookending a modern bathroom with spa tub and rainwater shower.
Head upstairs to the private 3rd bedroom, currently used as a music and hobby room. Adjacent to the kitchen is a terrific all-purpose bonus room, perfect as a laundry and/or exercise room.
The backyard is totally private and shaded by neighboring trees. The two-car garage is perfect for parking, an outdoor playroom, or hobby shop.
You won't want to miss this very special home!
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Email meredith@urbanrancho.com to request a showing. This is a corporate relocation so proof of buyer's pre-approval letter/proof of funds is required prior to viewings. Showings begin Friday, September 17th at 12 noon.
• Meredith McKenzie
• 1-800-213-7538
