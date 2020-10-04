1704 Morton Ave | Echo Park
$1,100,000 | 3 Beds 2 Baths
Hitting the market for only the third time ever, this historic California bungalow in the heart of Echo Park offers both sanctuary and centrality to the finest things the neighborhood has to offer.
With its citrus-filled backyard oasis and window-filled interior, this charming gem’s well-conceived indoor/outdoor layout offers a lifestyle conducive to living, gardening, home-schooling, entertaining, working in the light-filled detached studio office or escaping with a book to a hidden hammock. Inside, the exquisitely renovated kitchen blends with the home’s original restored architecture, striking an enchanting balance between timeless and modern.
A block away from the gorgeous trails, canyons, and playgrounds of Elysian Park -- LA's second largest green space -- it's also steps away from Echo Park's award-winning shops and restaurants, including Cookbook, Valerie bakery and Tilda wine shop. Echo Park Lake, the beloved Elysian Heights Elementary School, Lassen’s and the Friday farmers’ market are also within a ten minute walk, making this home one of the best-situated on the Eastside.
Built in 1906, the “Korb House" is one of the area’s first homes, a rare piece of LA history. It was featured in the 1997 film L.A. Confidential, and is often seen in movies and commercials. In the book The Ghosts of Echo Park, the first owner nostalgically recalls seeing Charlie Chaplin in this front yard.
Now, this wonderful three bed/two bath needs a great new owner. It's easy to show and we look forward to sharing it with you.
Presented by
- Staci Eddy
- (323) 559-8302
- staci@stacieddy.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Staci Eddy