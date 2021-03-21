Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council elections are here! Get your ballot.

The 2021 Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council Election is here! Due to COVID-19 precautions, the City Clerk has decided that all voting will take place via Vote-By-Mail ballots. Now is the time to request your vote-by-mail ballot via the City Clerk’s application portal. Click here to start filling out your ballot application!
To check your stakeholders status, visit https://empowerla.org/elections/ - scroll down to the map, and type in an address for your work, home, or property or business you own - all three, and more, will qualify you to vote in an NC Election!
You can meet your HHPNC candidates here!
Historically, Neighborhood Council election voter turnout has been poor in the City of Los Angeles. In the 2019 Elections, approximately 125 people voted to elect leaders for 60,000 in Highland Park, that is a voter turnout of just .2%. We need your help to spread the word about the NC Elections!
April 6, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends
This is the last day to apply for a ballot!
April 13, 2021 Election Day!
This is the last and final day to drop off your ballot at an official ballot box or USPS mailbox! Ballot drop boxes are located at Garvanza Park 6240 Meridian St, Los Angeles, CA 90042 and the Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library at 6145 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Highland Park Neighborhood Council