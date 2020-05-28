Historic Silent Film Era Home in Silver Lake

$2,148,000 | 3 Beds 2 Baths | More

Historic silent film era home.

Originally commissioned by silent film actor/director Edward LeSaint, influenced by the French Normandy style, it was later acquired by prominent silver screen director Marshall Neilan and actress Blanche Sweet.

Built in 1915, the home was last on the market 24 years ago.

Designed to take full advantage of the California lifestyle with great indoor/outdoor flow to balconies off most rooms.

This updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2,583-square-foot home blends original details with modern upgrades. The main floor flows between the kitchen and living areas with original multi-paned doors and windows that open to a portico off a lush secret garden. First floor master wing has a private entrance, bedroom with en-suite bath and dedicated study.

Shaded among the trees, brick walkways connect the fountain courtyard to the detached studio/maid’s quarters, large one car detached garage and secluded pergola with downtown views.

Distinct architecture in every room governed by the cross-gable roof line, enhanced by a classic color palette, Carrara marble accents and Douglas fir floors.

Bonus rooms off sleeping quarters create a comfortable separation of space.

• 850 N. La Fayette Park Place (map)

• 2,583 Sq Ft - Living

• 9,197 Sq Ft - Lot

• Price: $2,148,000

Presented By Urban Hillsides Team

at Keller Williams Los Feliz Darren Hubert - DRE 01330183

Joe Cloninger - DRE 01954784

323.386.4663

team@urbanhillsides.com

UrbanHillsides.com

Presented By Urban Hillsides Team

at Keller Williams Los Feliz Darren Hubert - DRE 01330183

Joe Cloninger - DRE 01954784

323.386.4663

team@urbanhillsides.com

UrbanHillsides.com

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban Hillsides