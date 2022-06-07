Home Advantage: Financial Protection for your Biggest Investment

Next to Life insurance, securing the right Homeowners insurance is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your financial future. After all, buying your home is one of your biggest investments, and your property is a valuable asset.
Homeowners insurance is specifically designed to protect you in case of loss or damage to your property. Aside from being required by most lenders, Homeowners insurance is compromised of coverages that may help pay to repair or replace your home and personal belongings if they are damaged by certain perils such as fire or theft. Homeowners insurance also provides liability protection to help cover costs if you accidentally damage another person's property or if a visitor is injured at your home.
As vital as this protection is, it’s estimated that 64 percent of homeowners are underinsured, leaving them with bigger financial burden should they ever file a claim.
Unfortunately many people fail to perform an annual review of their current policies, undervalue their property or report upgrades made to their home, neglect to account for inflation or rising construction costs, or extend their protection with optional coverages and Umbrella policies. Also, as many people are now working from home, they may not have secured additional coverages for business equipment or company inventory.
Outside of Homeowners policies, specialty policies are available for condos, homes under construction, vacation homes, vacant homes, short-term rental properties, Landlords, and Renters.
As a native Californian, long-time Eastside resident, and award-winning Insurance Advisor, I’m ready to provide expert consultations, unparalleled service, and customized Farmers Insurance® solutions for you, your family, and your investments.