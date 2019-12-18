Home for the Holidays

The Griffith Silver Lake
JUST RELEASED: Lot 7 @ 1941 Griffith Park Blvd. $1.309M.
This home has a huge roof deck with panoramic, uninterrupted 180 degree views from the sunset in the west to mountains in the east. Plus, sunset views from both the walk-out patio off the living room and also from the master bedroom (sliding doors + step out balcony). A second separate entrance into the first floor bedroom is ideal for home office or rental.
Each of the 11 detached, structurally-independent homes at The Griffith Silver Lake offers 3 levels, 3 bedrooms + 3.5 bath with huge roof top decks and stunning views of Silver Lake's iconic hillsides.
Honoring Silver Lake’s iconic California Modern design and energy efficiency, the homes has tankless water heaters, rain cisterns and other water-conserving amenities, dual-glazed low-E glass windows, a reflective roof system, abundant drought tolerant landscaping and central air. Plus the two-car garage (side-by-side with direct access) is EV capable.
Easy walk to Trader Joes, Gelsons and dozens of coveted restaurants and bars including Casita del Campo, Hyperion Public, Barbrix, Tomato Pie, The Ceviche Project, Magpie ice-cream and more. Local schools are Franklin Elementary, Thomas Starr King Middle School and John Marshall High School.
++ SIX HOMES ALREADY UNDER CONTRACT ++
Floor Plan A - larger by 75 square-feet, with the living and kitchen areas close to the rooftop deck. Plus all bedrooms are close together below the living areas, ideal for families.
Floor Plan B - a more traditional plan, with the kitchen just one flight from garage and the master bedroom located upstairs, above the living area. The third bedroom has as its own entrance and is separated by a whole floor - ideal for guests or a home office. Rooftop deck is prepped for a full outdoor kitchen.
To view all floor plans, a site map and neighborhood insights visit TheGriffithSilverLake.com. For detailed information on Floor Plan A visit 1929GriffithPark.com
To arrange a private tour and learn more about our homes, please contact Jeremy Kaiser and Alyse Livingston and the team by email at hello@thegriffithsilverlake.com or call 310 601 1515.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of LA Homes and Architecture