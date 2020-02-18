Homeowner Bootcamp: DIY Class

Homeowner Bootcamp returns this March.

Come learn the basics of repairs that you’ll need to know when you’re owning a house (or needing to make repairs on a rental).

We’ll go through the the minimum tool arsenal everyone should own, their use, and then use that tool kit to make our repairs. Learn to DIY and save $$$.

Class 1: Hand Tools and How to Use Them

Class 2: Drywall and Hanging

Class 3: Doors and Windows

Class 4: Plumbing

Class 5: Electrical

Class 6: Painting and Tile

Class Details: 6 Sunday Mornings, 9am-noon, starting March 1. Instruction fee is $180, consumables and shop fee is $170 (total $350). Class located near Atwater Village.

Class will be taught by Alessandor Earnest of Handy Madam and hosted by Molten Metal Works.

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Molten Metal Works