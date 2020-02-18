sponsored
Homeowner Bootcamp: DIY Class

Learn to DIY and save $$$

  • Updated
Homeowner Bootcamp returns this March.

Come learn the basics of repairs that you’ll need to know when you’re owning a house (or needing to make repairs on a rental).

We’ll go through the the minimum tool arsenal everyone should own, their use, and then use that tool kit to make our repairs. Learn to DIY and save $$$.

  • Class 1: Hand Tools and How to Use Them
  • Class 2: Drywall and Hanging
  • Class 3: Doors and Windows
  • Class 4: Plumbing
  • Class 5: Electrical
  • Class 6: Painting and Tile

Class Details: 6 Sunday Mornings, 9am-noon, starting March 1. Instruction fee is $180, consumables and shop fee is $170 (total $350). Class located near Atwater Village.

Class will be taught by Alessandor Earnest of Handy Madam and hosted by Molten Metal Works.

