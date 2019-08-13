Homeowner Bootcamp: DIY Class

Six, 3-hour Classes Covering The Common Household Repairs For Owners Or Renters
Gotta get handy real quick? Come learn the basics of repairs that you’ll need to know when you’re owning a house (or needing to make repairs on a rental).
We’ll go through the the minimum tool arsenal everyone should own, their use, and then use that tool kit to make our repairs. Learn to DIY and save $$$.
- Class 1: Hand Tools and How to Use Them
- Class 2: Drywall and Hanging
- Class 3: Doors and Windows
- Class 4: Plumbing
- Class 5: Electrical
- Class 6: Painting and Tile
Class Details: 6 session class. Instruction fee is $180, consumables and shop fee is $140 (total $320).
Upcoming Classes: Six Saturdays Mornings Starting Sept 21 or Six Sat Afternoons also starting Sept 21
This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Molten Metal Works