Homeowner Bootcamp: DIY Class

Six, 3-hour Classes Covering The Common Household Repairs For Owners Or Renters

Gotta get handy real quick? Come learn the basics of repairs that you’ll need to know when you’re owning a house (or needing to make repairs on a rental).

We’ll go through the the minimum tool arsenal everyone should own, their use, and then use that tool kit to make our repairs. Learn to DIY and save $$$.

Class 1: Hand Tools and How to Use Them

Class 2: Drywall and Hanging

Class 3: Doors and Windows

Class 4: Plumbing

Class 5: Electrical

Class 6: Painting and Tile

Class Details: 6 session class. Instruction fee is $180, consumables and shop fee is $140 (total $320).

Upcoming Classes: Six Saturdays Mornings Starting Sept 21 or Six Sat Afternoons also starting Sept 21

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Molten Metal Works