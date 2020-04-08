How a Local Cypress Park Coffee Roaster is Adapting to COVID-19

1802 Roasters
Since 2016, we’ve been slowly bootstrapping our company from farmers' markets all over Los Angeles and finally into our own retail space in Cypress Park. In the two and a half years of build out, we've encountered every obstacle imaginable, from contractor job site abandonment to the rigorous final inspections with the Department of Building and Safety, and the Department of Public Health.
After just soft launching our Cypress Avenue shop at the end of 2019, we are now facing another challenge: Having to temporarily close down our cafe to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It was disappointing to say the least. But we needed to adapt immediately, and we’ve done so by focusing on our 1802 Roasters Online Retail Store as a way to continue serving the community.
We've also launched the 1802 Roasters Coffee Subscription Service, where you can get coffee beans delivered weekly, biweekly, or monthly right to your doorstep. You can find a variety of fresh roasted specialty coffee, a selection of fine teas, as well as brewing and serving equipment on our website.
At the moment we are offering free shipping to anywhere in the US and you can take an additional 10% off by joining our mailing list to get up to date information on the shop and roastery.
We are thankful for the community who has supported us and taught us to not quit and keep pushing forward as we all navigate through this unprecedented time together.
-- Crystal Weintrub, 1802 Roasters
You can visit us and shop online at:
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of 1802 Roasters