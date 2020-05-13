How to Manage Your Feelings During Covid-19

Kindman & Co.
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on mental health—whatever you’re feeling right now is completely normal. We see your grief, loneliness, and stress as human reactions to an extreme and challenging environment. If this sounds familiar, you may be wondering: “What can I do?”
We recommend seeking out connection that feels authentic, taking space for yourself, finding ways to create boundaries around your work at home, eating comfort foods, engaging in self-soothing practices, and asking for support. Reaching for therapy can also help you better understand your emotions and build tools to get the care and connection that we all need as humans. Be gentle with yourself and know that being physically separate does not have to mean being emotionally alone.
Kindman & Co. is a team of mental health practitioners dedicated to a social justice and relationship-centered approach to therapy. Our goal is to help create healthier communities by nourishing intimate relationships and healing trauma. Our work with clients is collaborative, creative, and probably not what you think of as traditional therapy. We’re about being real humans and finding healing and growth through connection.
When the pandemic began, we were weeks away from moving into our new office in Highland Park. So we get it! While we are not currently offering in-person sessions, we are committed to providing care and support to our community in creative and innovative ways.
We’ve continued working with folx in need by providing online therapy to individuals, couples, and groups. We’re also addressing the financial accessibility of therapy by offering a limited number of reduced-fee individual and group therapy sessions.
We’re so looking forward to being with our community again in person, but in the meantime: we’re here if you need us.
Contact Us
• 213.793.8223
This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Kindman & Co.