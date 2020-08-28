Immaculate and Reimagined Spanish Homes in Rossmoyne and Highland Park

1218 N, Everett St | Glendale
$1,079,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Immaculate Spanish home in the highly desirable Rossmoyne area.
Stylish black awnings, beautiful manicured lawn & tiled patio entry set the scene for what’s to come in this incredible 2 bed, 2 bath home. Step inside the living room to find the original fireplace, picture windows, coved ceilings, & hardwood floors that flow seamlessly throughout the house.
The adjacent dining room has french doors that spill out to the front patio. Beyond you’ll find an updated kitchen, w/ restored antique stove, charming breakfast nook & laundry room. This spacious home features a true primary bedroom, w/ walk through closet & private full bath.
Rounding out the home is another sizable bedroom, full bath & a large family room w/ built-in entertainment center. The family room could easily make a fabulous 3rd BR. Sliding French doors lead out to the patio & grassy backyard, ideal for lounging w/ family and enjoying restful afternoons. Located near favs Fish King, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, & Nibley Park.
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact alyssa@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing details
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
6009 Eucalyptus Ln | Highland Park
$899,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Reimagined Spanish with endless views in the hills of Highland Park.
This charmer of a home, expertly updated and expanded, is situated on a bluff overlooking Eagle Rock. The formal entry leads to an open floor plan with serene fireplace, built-in shelving, hardwood floors & new windows.
A small front patio makes for an ideal reading nook while the stunningly designed kitchen, with marble counters & floor to ceiling sliding glass door, is where you’ll want to spend most of your time. The adjoining deck is expansive with room for dining & lounging while you take in the killer sunsets, happening just for you every evening. Two bedrooms & a full bath are accessed off a center hall.
Downstairs, you’ll find a bonus room & bath plus additional storage. The gently sloping lot is sizable, offering a multitude of options. Newly poured concrete carport could be repurposed as an additional outdoor space. Private and tucked away, yet close to all the action, this one is a true urban oasis!
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact alyssa@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing details
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Check out all of our listings here!
Presented By
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com | IG: @courtneyandkurtre
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Join our Insider’s List – to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com