Impeccable Live/Work Loft in DTLA

746 Los Angeles Street #604 | DTLA
Enjoy the Los Angeles lifestyle in this fabulous Fashion District Loft which features 10-foot-high historic industrial windows, concrete floors, granite countertops, Bosch stainless steel appliances, central heating & air, in-unit washer/dryer, high speed internet and one deeded parking space. EverBlock modular wall provides flexibility for you to customize this spacious unit however you see fit with a private bedroom or it can be removed to open the space up further for a more open floor plan.
Building amenities include a pool, multiple hot tubs, basketball court, driving range, full fitness center, rooftop BBQ areas, plus your very own local market.
This unit is considered part of the Mills Act which provides you a property tax reduction as well. Be only the 2nd owner of this impeccable loft and get in while you still can.
This beautiful loft will sell fast!