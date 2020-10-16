Impossibly Chic Silver Lake Compound

2517 Marathon Street | Silver Lake
$979,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Impossibly chic three bed, two bath mini compound in Silver Lake, featuring a bright and airy two bed, one bath main house with bonus two room, one bath back house.
Stylish kitchen with stone counters, newer stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar opens to sun bathed living room with ALL the charm. Remodeled bathroom with double vanity and sleek designer tiles is flanked by 2 ample bedrooms with custom closets.
Enjoy your cocktails on the fabulous screened patio, or under the magical twinkle lights on the outdoor patio. The back house offers the perfect work from home or guest set up with vaulted ceilings, two generous rooms, one bathroom, and additional storage.
Thoughtfully appointed, this dreamy Silver Lake bungalow boasts loads of upgrades including new interior and exterior paint, new HVAC with Nest thermostat, new water heater, updated electrical and plumbing, recessed lighting, and dark hardwood floors throughout.
Just one block from Sunset, you’ll be near all the hippest shops and restaurants the Eastside has to offer!
