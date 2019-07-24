Impressive Eagle Rock Spanish Close to Oxy

Located in a sought-after neighborhood near Occidental College and close to hip shops and restaurants, this updated three-bedroom, two-bath, Spanish home is ready to make into your own retreat.

Vaulted ceilings with original dark wood beams in the living room help this home retain its classic 1940’s Spanish style with a modern vibe and an open floor plan that lets in lots of natural light.

Open House Thursday, July 25: 10am - 2pm

Thursday Taco Twilight, July 25: 5pm - 7pm

Saturday, July 27: 2pm - 4pm

Sunday, July 28: 2pm - 4pm

Property Highlights 3 bedrooms | 2 baths

Remodeled | Spacious backyard

Close to Oxy

Property Website

Enjoy cooking and entertaining in an open and spacious kitchen. A large, quiet master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet is tucked away toward the back of the house, removed from the two additional bedrooms and second bathroom. A separate laundry room is positioned off the main hallway.

The spacious backyard is great for entertaining. It includes a large, covered deck with TV mount and hookup, a built-in BBQ island, a built-in fire pit, a full-size magnolia tree to shade guests during a gathering and stadium lights for entertaining at night.