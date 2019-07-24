You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Sally Takeda at Compass

Impressive Eagle Rock Spanish Close to Oxy

A classic 1940’s Spanish with a modern vibe and an open floor plan that lets in lots of natural light.

  • Sally Takeda at Compass
photo_1.jpg

1746 N. Avenue 46 | Eagle Rock

Located in a sought-after neighborhood near Occidental College and close to hip shops and restaurants, this updated three-bedroom, two-bath, Spanish home is ready to make into your own retreat.

Vaulted ceilings with original dark wood beams in the living room help this home retain its classic 1940’s Spanish style with a modern vibe and an open floor plan that lets in lots of natural light.

Enjoy cooking and entertaining in an open and spacious kitchen. A large, quiet master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet is tucked away toward the back of the house, removed from the two additional bedrooms and second bathroom. A separate laundry room is positioned off the main hallway.

The spacious backyard is great for entertaining. It includes a large, covered deck with TV mount and hookup, a built-in BBQ island, a built-in fire pit, a full-size magnolia tree to shade guests during a gathering and stadium lights for entertaining at night.

phot_2.jpeg.jpg
photo_3.jpeg.jpg
photo_5.jpeg.jpg
photo_6.jpeg.jpg
photo_7.jpeg.jpg
photo_9.jpeg.jpg
photo_10.jpeg.jpg
photo_11.jpeg.jpg