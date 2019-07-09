Impressive & Rare Turn-of-the-Century 4-story Victorian Home

Impressive and rare turn-of-the-century 4-story Victorian home with wonderful period details - needs finishing touches.

A covered porch leads to the main level, complemented with high ceilings and well-proportioned rooms; foyer with wood-carved staircase, formal living room, elegant dining room, and a downstairs bedroom and ¾ bath - all separated by original pocket doors. Roomy Kitchen, service porch with laundry hook-ups and half bath.

​On the 2nd level there are 3 spacious bedrooms and a den/library, views to DTLA, 3 bathrooms each with an antique claw-foot tub, the rear master suite has a walk-in closet/sun room/office that faces the backyard.

Property Highlights 6 bedrooms/6.5 baths

Includes ADU

4,594-square-feet

$799,000

Property Website

On the 3rd level, a large loft space with architectural angled ceilings, 6 character dormer windows, bath and city views. This well-laid out home with a legal 1Bed+1Bath ADU next to the garage has a total of 6 Bedrooms, 6.5 Bathrooms located moments from DTLA, close to world class entertainment and dining. Front yard is secured with gated driveway, deep 2-car garage, driveway parking. Private front and rear yards.

​Upgrades include: completely redone foundation, French drains around perimeter, full electrical re-wire, 200amp panel, newer interior sub-panel, all copper plumbing, updated roof, sump pump on ground floor.