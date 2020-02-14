sponsored
Incredible character-filled bungalow circa 1924 in the heart of Atwater Village

Out back is an entertainer's paradise with multiple outdoor areas including a pool

3437 Glenhurst Avenue | Atwater Village

Incredible character-filled bungalow circa 1924 in the heart of Atwater Village.

Lovingly restored by the current owners, this move-in ready home also includes a detached 534-square-foot guest house and a new salt water pool.

Mature trees and a cozy front porch greet you as you enter into the living room with original floors and windows, spacious dining room & eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook and vintage O'Keefe & Merritt stove. 

A master bedroom with walk-in closet, plus two more bedrooms and a full bath complete the main house.

Out back is an entertainer's paradise with multiple outdoor areas including a pool designed by Foundation Landscape Design with built-in seating & fire pit area.

The bright and charming guest house has a bathroom, bedroom/living area and office with stylish updates throughout.

Located on a quiet street steps from downtown Atwater Village shops, the Sunday Farmer's market and restaurants including Proof Bakery, Dune, Hail Mary and more.

