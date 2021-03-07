Incredible Modern in Highland Park

5443 Nordyke St | Highland Park
$1,495,000 | 3 Beds | 4 Baths | More
Stunning new construction 3 bed & 3.5 bath home is thoughtfully designed with clean lines, sweeping views and loads of natural light.
Surrounded by mature trees and verdant hills, this secluded oasis exudes tranquility. The open layout integrates indoor/outdoor flow from the private yard to the kitchen/living areas. The kitchen features an oversized island with quartz counters, Viking appliances and an incredible oversized pantry/laundry room like no other.
The towering 14’ ceilings upstairs create an open airy vibe and anchor the truly unique living room/den - perfect for working from home. All bedrooms are en suite and the primary suite is simply magical: a spacious walk-in closet, a stunning bathroom with Carrara marble, soaking tub and champagne bronze finishes.
