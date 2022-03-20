Industrial-Urban Loft in DTLA

738 S LOS ANGELES STREET #402 | DTLA
$535,000 | 1 Bath | 2 Bed
Welcome home to this industrial urban sanctuary in the heart of downtown.
This loft is a rare 2-bedroom/1-bath/1-parking with a balcony in the historical Eckardt Building.
Boasting an open floor plan leading into the spacious kitchen and entertainment space, where you can cozy up to the electric fireplace.
The 2nd bedroom is the perfect combination of office space and a loft area for overnight guests.
Enjoy the glistening sun by day and city lights by night on the private lanai.
The bathroom has gorgeous tile throughout with the convenience of a stacked washer and dryer.
The Santee Village is a mini compound comprising six buildings, offering everything you could ever want without leaving the village. With amenities galore, including a rooftop pool, hot tubs, a basketball court, a putting green, and a well-equipped fitness center. In addition, it also has a bodega, a coffee shop, and a food court.
Due to its rich history, it is a historical monument and comes with tax benefits of being under the Mills Act. The HOA is pet friendly.
It is around the corner from Sonoratown and blocks away from the Apple's Tower Theater, Whole Foods, and FIDM University and a quick drive to USC.
Discover the tranquility of Santee Village while being steps away from the bustling and vibrant downtown life.
Andi Doi | ACME Real Estate
- P: 808.349.6414
- andi@acme-re.com
- DRE #01367826
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Andi Doi | Acme Real Estate