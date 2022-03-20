 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Andi Doi | ACME Real Estate

Industrial-Urban Loft in DTLA

Discover the tranquility of Santee Village while enjoying vibrant downtown life

loft1.jpg

 738 S LOS ANGELES STREET #402 | DTLA

$535,000 | 1 Bath | 2 Bed

Welcome home to this industrial urban sanctuary in the heart of downtown.

This loft is a rare 2-bedroom/1-bath/1-parking with a balcony in the historical Eckardt Building.

Boasting an open floor plan leading into the spacious kitchen and entertainment space, where you can cozy up to the electric fireplace.

The 2nd bedroom is the perfect combination of office space and a loft area for overnight guests.

Enjoy the glistening sun by day and city lights by night on the private lanai.

Find out more about this home

The bathroom has gorgeous tile throughout with the convenience of a stacked washer and dryer.

The Santee Village is a mini compound comprising six buildings, offering everything you could ever want without leaving the village. With amenities galore, including a rooftop pool, hot tubs, a basketball court, a putting green, and a well-equipped fitness center. In addition, it also has a bodega, a coffee shop, and a food court.

Due to its rich history, it is a historical monument and comes with tax benefits of being under the Mills Act. The HOA is pet friendly.

It is around the corner from Sonoratown and blocks away from the Apple's Tower Theater, Whole Foods, and FIDM University and a quick drive to USC.

Discover the tranquility of Santee Village while being steps away from the bustling and vibrant downtown life.

Andi Doi | ACME Real Estate

loft2-001.jpg
loft3-001.jpg
loft4-001.jpg
loft5-001.jpg
loft6-001.jpg
loft7-001.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Andi Doi | Acme Real Estate

Tags

Recommended for you