Inspiring Design. Unparalleled Build Quality. Two Unique Silver Lake Homes to Tour this Weekend

Bryant \ Reichling and Rob Diaz Design has announced the Grand Opening of a bespoke small lot community in the heart of Silver Lake's Sunset Junction, called Silver Lake 3.

Striking, modern exteriors with immaculate landscaping greet you from the street as three unique residences present themselves in concert with one another. Two unique floorplans in this community are available for purchase, with pricing form $2,095,000

Large foyers provide a grand entrance to the nearly 3,000-square-foot homes, with 3- or 4-bedroom floor plans. Each level of the homes features outdoor spaces: wraparound decks, thoughtfully landscaped side yards, and large balconies.

Open House Saturday 2/29 from 1-4p

Sunday 3/1 from 1-4

Tuesday 3/3 from 11-2p

Property Highlights 1347 Lucile Avenue

3 & 4 Bedrooms Floorplans

2,973 - 2,998 square feet

Pricing from $2,095,000

Top-of-the-line kitchens with custom rifted oak cabinetry, Wolf and Subzero appliances, and oversized eat-in honed marble islands elevate the everyday. Open concept dining and living rooms with moody shiplap detailing, designer fixtures and balconies revealing rare, panoramic views of the hills and city below.

Impressive master suites feature private balconies, custom built walk-in closets, soaking tubs, and sexy showers.

Homes are complete with large garages and unique ground level bonus spaces for your lifestyle.

A true hallmark of modern design that checks all the boxes.

