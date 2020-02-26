Presented by Bryant \ Reichling Real Estate

Inspiring Design. Unparalleled Build Quality. Two Unique Silver Lake Homes to Tour this Weekend

The newest by Rob Diaz Design & team .... three custom-built residences in Silver Lake

By Rob Diaz Design & team... two custom built residences in Silver Lake

Silver Lake 3

Bryant \ Reichling and Rob Diaz Design has announced the Grand Opening of a bespoke small lot community in the heart of Silver Lake's Sunset Junction, called Silver Lake 3.

Striking, modern exteriors with immaculate landscaping greet you from the street as three unique residences present themselves in concert with one another. Two unique floorplans in this community are available for purchase, with pricing form $2,095,000

Large foyers provide a grand entrance to the nearly 3,000-square-foot homes, with 3- or 4-bedroom floor plans. Each level of the homes features outdoor spaces: wraparound decks, thoughtfully landscaped side yards, and large balconies.

Top-of-the-line kitchens with custom rifted oak cabinetry, Wolf and Subzero appliances, and oversized eat-in honed marble islands elevate the everyday. Open concept dining and living rooms with moody shiplap detailing, designer fixtures and balconies revealing rare, panoramic views of the hills and city below.

Impressive master suites feature private balconies, custom built walk-in closets, soaking tubs, and sexy showers.

Homes are complete with large garages and unique ground level bonus spaces for your lifestyle.

A true hallmark of modern design that checks all the boxes.

Join us for our Grand Opening Weekend!

1347 Lucile's open concept kitchen, living, and dining are the perfect backdrop for daily life or large scale entertaining.
A grand foyer as you enter 1347 Lucile from the private yard. 
1347 Lucile's master bedroom
A beautiful built-in office on the main level of 1347 Lucile.
1349 Lucile, privately located off the street offers unparalleled views of the hills and city
The master suite at 1349 Lucile offers dual sliding doors to the oversized balcony.
1349 Lucile's sexy master bathroom offers a soaking tub and shower with Cle tiling.
1349 Lucile's rec room with built-in bar seamlessly connects to the wraparound deck offering views of the Hollywood sign.
Impressive craftsmanship and amazing attention to detail is what makes these homes so unique. 

