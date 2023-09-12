Insurers are Leaving California: What You Need to Do

Major Carriers Exit
Securing your property investment in California has gotten significantly more difficult as many of the largest insurance carriers have announced that they are withdrawing from the market, citing high-risks due to catastrophic events, as well as surging construction costs. Despite the California insurance market being one of the largest in the world and valued at over $123B, these insurers have ceased accepting new applications, which means they are no longer writing new Homeowners insurance policies.
Rattled Residents
This news has left Golden State residents rattled and searching for guidance, as many are questioning how their existing policies will be affected or if they will be eligible for renewal. Property owners want to know if they will be able to increase their coverages moving forward to accommodate property upgrades, or how to protect new additions to their real estate portfolio.
Risky Choices
At present, California doesn’t require Homeowners insurance by law, although mortgage lenders do, so some cash purchase or mortgage payoff homeowners are opting to go without coverages, which is not only extremely risky, but ill-advised as the potential for financial ruin given a total loss is very real. The consequences of the lack of insurance, or cases of underinsured homes, doesn’t only impact the individual property owner, but creates a trickle-down effect as residents and business owners will recover slower following a disaster, which affects the local community and economy.
Renters and Landlords
And with 45 percent of California housing units being rentals, landlords and renters also need to be mindful of changes to insurance coverages. Unlike some other states, California landlords are allowed to require tenants to obtain and maintain Renters insurance while they are under the terms of the lease.
Real Estate Repercussions
All of these changes are especially concerning for the real estate industry as it directly affects any prospective property buyers who need to secure Homeowners, Condo, or Commercial coverages in meet mortgage lender requirements. Everyone working in the housing market has been affected: real estate agents and brokers, mortgage lenders, escrow agents, property developers, and others.
So, what to do?
As navigating any highly regulated industry like insurance requires experience and expertise, you need to speak with your insurance agent or secure a licensed and qualified advisor right away.
Reviewing Your Coverages
It’s important that you know how changes in the insurance industry will affect you, and your financial investments. This means scheduling a policy and insurance portfolio review to discuss your existing coverages. Your insurance advisor should provide guidance on the best policy options available to you, such as actual cash value vs. replacement cost value, and determine if you are underinsured so you can increase your coverages to protect all of your assets and your investments.
Embracing Technology
Risk assessment is extremely important, therefore employing wildfire valuation technology such as Verisk© Wildfire Risk Assessment Tools which determines high fire line scores. This information, along with estimates regarding your home value, rebuilding costs, the value of your personal possessions, your personal finances, and more, all factor into how much coverage and the types of coverages you should have.
Beyond Natural Disasters
Coverages for wildfires, earthquakes, and other natural disasters aren’t the only considerations. Threats such as vandalism or theft need to be included, as well as unforeseen incidents such as claims of bodily injury and property damage sustained by others. You need Personal Liability coverages for financial protection of your assets, savings, and investments.
Choose An Expert Advisor
It’s important to note that not all insurance agencies are created equal, nor provide the same options for coverages. Especially when it comes to high-value homes, homes considered high-risk, or high-net-worth individuals or families.
Financial Deep Dive
Your insurance advisor should inspect all aspects of your financial portfolio, and work with you to determine how your life events and changes impact your insurance, as well as how to bundle policies to qualify for discounts. By building a long-term relationship with your insurance advisor, you’ll receive personalized service and support, claims assistance and advocacy, and routine policy reviews.
Building Trust
Working with an experienced, high-level advisor will not only help provide security for your investments, but provide peace of mind knowing that you, your family, and your home and assets are well protected for the long-term.
